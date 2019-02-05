The Doncaster branch of HMV has been given a reprieve after the music chain was saved.

The firm’s Frenchgate Centre branch is understood to be among 100 HMV stores bought out of administration by Canadian firm Sunrise Records.

Doncaster's HMV store is set to live on

The chain has released a list of 27 stores which will close with the loss of 455 jobs – but Doncaster is not among them.

The Sunrise buyout will secure 1,487 jobs – but the firm’s branch in Meadowhall is among those set to close.

Sunrise Records chief executive Doug Putman said he was "delighted to acquire the most iconic music and entertainment business in the UK."

Canadian entrepreneur Mr Putman, 34, bought the retail chain Sunrise Records in 2014.

He previously bought HMV's Canadian business in 2017, expanding his small chain into a national operation with 80 outlets.

Mr Putman is also President of Everest Toys, the largest toys and games distribution company in North America.

"I feel really lucky to be able to say we will continue to call it HMV," he said.

There had been speculation that the shops might be rebranded as Sunrise Records stores after Mr Putman's rebranding of HMV's Canadian business.

HMV owner Hilco, which took the company out of its first administration in 2013, blamed a "tsunami" of retail challenges for the latest collapse.