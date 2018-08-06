Doncaster Haganoil fuel and coal magnate dies

A well-known Doncaster coal and oil merchant has died at the age of 81.

William Hagan, known as Bill, was behind Doncaster's Haganoil coal merchant and fuel oil distributor firm with its vehicles a familiar sight on the town's streets.

Mr Hagan died on July 22 at the age of 81.

An obituary described him as 'the beloved husband of Ann, dear dad of Sharon, Christine, Susan and Deborah and also a grandad, great grandad and great, great grandad."

The funeral service will take place on Wednesday at Holy Trinity and St Oswald's Church, Finningley followed by interment in the churchyard.