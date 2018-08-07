Doncaster gardener waters prize lawn for four hours each day to keep it green in heatwave

A Doncaster gardener who owns Britain's best lawn says he has spent four hours a day watering it during the heatwave.

Stuart Grindle, 75, says he has 'no intention' of seeing his pride and joy lawn be ruined - and that he will keep it looking lush and tip-top as the nation continues to sizzle.

Mr Grindle has spent hundreds of hours in his garden this summer to keep it looking immaculate as the country bakes in one of the hottest summers on record.

He says he has trimmed the hallowed turf every other day and spent up to four hours a day watering the garden which was named Britain's best last year.

And he says he has used an 'inordinate' amount of water totalling hundreds of gallons to battle the baking temperatures.

He said: 'It's watered everyday, it's been a full-time job. It's just a case of watering, watering, watering and watering.

"We usually start at 6pm and finish at around 10pm. I have a system which waters all the hanging baskets.

"The lawn has been a priority, I was out this morning at 6.15am swishing it.

"This year I have used an inordinate amount of water, more than ever before. I'd say we have used at least four times as much water."

Over the last 40 years, Mr Grindle has spent up to 60,000 hours keeping his garden pristine.

He added: 'I had no intention of allowing my pride and joy to be ruined, I could not just sit back and watch it die down.

'I keep it like a golf green, in this year's Open Championship the rest of the course was burned off but the green was still luscious, just like mine.'

Mr Grindle even banned his son, Jonathan, from playing on the prized lawn as a young child.

He said: 'It's still absolutely stunning. I'm not on a meter, but it still costs me £800 a year for water.

'If a hosepipe ban was introduced I would be the loser, because I'm still having to pay for water. My water rates are based on the value of the house.

'It's swings and roundabouts, I can use the water without thinking the meter is going round and round. I know exactly what I'm going to pay each year.

'It's been a very difficult year for any gardener."