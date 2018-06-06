Doncaster fundraising team completes seaside charity walk for seventh year in a row

A dedicated team of Doncaster fundraisers have completed a seaside charity walk for the seventh year in a row.

Tim Webb and his colleagues spent nine and half hours trekking from Scarborough to Whitby along Yorkshire's East Coast, raising £700 for charity.

The team at the end of their expedition at Whitby Abbey.

The group of friends and workers from Robin Hood Airport complete the walk every year, raising funds for a different charity each time.

Said Tim, duty manager at the airport: "We decided this year's charity would be for The Childhood Tumour Trust as a friend who also works at the airport has a son with Neurofibromatosis and this charity has worked with her and given her and her family lots of wonderful help and support."

The walk was along the coastal section of the Cleveland Way, starting at Scarborough and finishing at Whitby Abbey.

He added: "We then tackle the last obstacle which is the 199 steps down into the town for some well earned fish and chips!"

Joining him were Dale Hudson, Swissport terminal controller and Dan Lawton, Rebecca Nicholas and Jane Write, all security agents.