Doncaster follows Barnsley in voting overwhelmingly for Yorkshire devolution deal

Doncaster should be part of a wider Yorkshire devolution deal – according to the overwhelming majority in a community poll.

More than 45,000 Doncaster residents voted in the poll throughout December which directly asked whether voters would want the Mayor and Council to pursue a wider Yorkshire deal or a Sheffield City Region deal. More than 85 per cent of those who voted preferred a wider Yorkshire deal.

The Mayor of Doncaster, Ros Jones, announced the results at full council today.

She added:“This result has clearly shown that Doncaster people want a wider Yorkshire deal and that they identify with the county and want to be part of a larger regional devolution story."

“The overwhelming majority shows that this was important to both local residents and businesses, which have already told the Chamber of Commerce that they want to be part of a wider Yorkshire deal.

“More people in the borough now know more about devolution than ever before and the benefits it will bring. I will now, with the support of Council, write to the Government and push ahead with our express wish to be part of a wider Yorkshire deal which we will champion strongly on behalf of Doncaster,”

RESULT

Wider Yorkshire deal – 85.2% (38,551 votes)

Sheffield City Region deal – 14.8% (6,685 votes)

Turnout: 20.1%

Total number of votes cast: 45,470

Total number of valid votes to be counted: 45,236

Votes cast by post: 36,666

Votes cast online: 8,804

Total number of votes found to be invalid: 234.

People in Barnsley also voted overwhelmingly in favour of Wider Yorkshire deal.