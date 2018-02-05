Doncaster firm teams up with Morrisons to launch Yorkshire Pudding pizza

A Doncaster food firm has teamed up with supermarket giant to create the world's first Yorkshire pudding pizza.

Doncaster based The Real Yorkshire Pudding Co. is providing the batter base for the pizzas which went on sale at the firm's stores across Britain at the weekend.

The treat consists of a batter base filled with tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese.

There is a choice of two toppings - classic pepperoni or meat feast with mini meatballs, spicy beef and jalapeno chillies.

The pizza costs £3.

Morrisons have assured pud lovers that the crust will be made in a similar way to classic Yorkshire puddings, and topped in the same manner as a pizza.

But you'll need to move fast to get your hands on one - the limited edition products are only on sale until February 20.

Jenny Dixon, Yorkshire Pudding expert at Morrisons, said: ‘Everyone loves Yorkshire pudding and everyone loves pizza, so we are combining the two to create the ultimate comfort food.

"We’re looking forward to hearing what customers think but we hope that they’ll love it!"