Doncaster festival lights up call for arts commissions

Yorkshire based Right Up Our Street is seeking proposals for commissions for its Night Light event.

The DNfestival of light will run between 16 - 24 November and will take place in and around the grounds of the Doncaster Minster, with the opening evening consisting of a special Light Night event.

Sally Lockey, project director, said: “We are pleased to announce this Open Call and we are looking forward to responses full of bold and exciting ideas about how to engage with the community through art and culture.

“We encourage anybody applying to respond to our theme of space and the moon for a series of commissions, bringing the spectacular Doncaster Minster and the surrounding grounds to life for the evening with inspiring and exciting work.

“The Light Night evening is particularly looking for engaging light installations, walkabout performance or experiences for an audience of all ages. Any proposals should be suitable for outdoors.”

The Arts Council funded project is accepting bids from artists, groups or organisations, working voluntarily or as professionals.

Up to £2,000 per commission is being offered, although applicants can apply for less.

Applications where match funding has already been identified, or where there is the potential for match funding, are being welcomed too.

Depending on the scale of project, applicants may either be invited to attend an interview with Consortium members and Community Associates of the project or notified directly of their commission.

Right Up Our Street is all about encouraging people across Doncaster to choose, make, see and share great art.

That can include everything from the visual arts, music and theatre right through to dance, radio, poetry and more.

Applications are now open and the closing date is 31st May 2018, to find out more visit www.rightupourstreet.org.uk