Doncaster Dome to host three day beer festival

The annual Doncaster Beer Festival will take place at The Dome this summer, organisers have announced.

The 27th annual Doncaster and District CAMRA organised event will take place between June 7-9.

Tipplers will be able to try more than 100 real ales and ciders on offer during the event which has been held at Doncaster College in recent years.

Gordon Sharpe from Doncaster and District CAMRA said: “We are pleased to team up with Doncaster Conferences, Catering and Events, to promote real ale in the Doncaster and District area, showcasing beers from both local and national cask breweries.”

Chris Hone from Doncaster Conferences, Catering and Events, said: “This will be a great three day festival at The Dome and will no doubt attract lots of people to the town.

“There is a real following for real ales and ciders and we look forward to being able to showcase lots of varieties throughout the event.”

The event is free for CAMRA members when they show their membership card, tickets for the event for non-members can be bought on the door at the festival costing £2 per session, apart from Friday evening which costs £3.