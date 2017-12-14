Doncaster disabled group gets bowled over by festive boost

McCarthy and Stone, the housebuilder behind the William Bradford Court Retirement Living development in Bawtry, has given Motiv8 a welcome donation of £500.

Motiv8 is a local, not for profit community interest group which organises activity groups for people with disabilities aged 18 and above in the Doncaster area. Here, they have the opportunity to form new friendships, meet people with different disabilities to themselves, gaining an insight into other people’s problems and helping them to go on and meet outside of the group as friends.

The donation will help to cover the community group’s expenses ensuring there is a consistent programme of activities, everything from walking groups to bingo, to swimming, snooker and even fishing; to prevent people from becoming socially isolated, and to ensure there is something to suit all likes and interests.

Peter Cockett, Founder of Motiv8, was joined by Laura Wigglesworth, Senior Marketing Executive for McCarthy and Stone, at one of the group’s fortnightly ten pin bowling sessions at the Doncaster Bowl, to be presented with the £500 cheque.

Peter Cockett said: “We are delighted to receive this donation from McCarthy and Stone. Motiv8 was formed at the beginning of this year when I realised that activity support work tailored to those with disabilities in the area was severely lacking. I had recently been made redundant from my role at Sue Ryder where I would work tirelessly to set up these groups. I realised if I didn’t try to do something, all the people that attended the various groups, would be back to square one.

“It is essential these group activities continue as they provide a real safety net for those that use them. I thoroughly enjoy and take great pride in the work Motiv8 does. McCarthy and Stone’s donation is not only timely in the run-up to Christmas, but is hoped will raise awareness of the group both for people that have a disability and would like to join our community, or for anyone looking to volunteer their time to helping me with the running of the groups. We look forward to building on our relationship with McCarthy and Stone in the future, who will be part of our beautiful market town in Bawtry, once William Bradford Court officially opens next year.”

Laura Wigglesworth said: “As a company, we appreciate that our responsibility is not only to build quality, purpose-built retirement properties, but also to create a positive legacy in the communities in which we build. Motiv8 is a fantastic charity caring for the disabled in Bawtry and Doncaster, and we are delighted to be able to donate to such a worthy cause.”