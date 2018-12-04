Doncaster deaf school students sing for Lakeside shoppers

Pupils from Doncaster School for the Deaf are set to visit Lakeside Village today (Tuesday, December 4) to sign Christmas songs for shoppers.

The event takes place at the White Rose Way shopping outlet at 1.15pm.

Lyndsey Parry, deputy centre manager said: “This has now become a Christmas tradition for us and we really enjoy welcoming the

pupils and teachers to the centre.”

For further information about Doncaster School for the Deaf visit www.deaf-trust.co.uk/school