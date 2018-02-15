Doncaster couple die two days apart

An elderly Doncaster couple died two days apart.

Michael and Mary Ryan passed away within days of each other and will have a joint funeral tomorrow.

Mr Ryan, 82, died on January 28 with Mrs Ryan dying on January 30 at the age of 80.

The couple, from Belle Vue, were described in an obituary as "the dearly loved parents of Nora, Margaret, Patrick and Helen" and also "dear grandparents to Amy, James, Oscar, Lily and Eleanor."

A Requiem Mass will be held at St Peter in Chains Catholic Church tomorrow at 10.30am followed by interment in Hatfield Cemetery.