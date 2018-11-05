Doncaster club comes to rescue following Trades and Labour club closure

A Doncaster town centre club has come to the rescue following the sudden and mystery closure of the long-standing Trades and Labour Club.

Doncaster Catholic Club has offered free membership to former Trades members following the Frenchgate Centre venue’s closure last week.

Doncaster Catholic Club has offered a new home for customers hit by the closure of the Trades Club.

In a post on its Facebook page, a spokesman for the club, based in Waterdale, said: “Following the sad news that The Trades has closed its doors, we have a message for all their members.

READ MORE: Mystery surrounds sudden closure of Doncaster Trades Club

“We will give complimentary membership to The Catholic Club for the rest of this year. Please drop in and ask for details.”

The club, which moved into the Frenchgate Centre in 2008, closed on October 28, notifying customers on social media just hours before they shut their doors for the last time.

In a post, on Facebook, the owners of Doncaster Trades Club said: “ Just want to say a massive thank you to everyone who has supported the Doncaster Trades club over the years but unfortunately at half 11 tonight will be the last time ours doors will be open.

READ MORE: Demise of Doncaster’s pubs revealed

“There has been so many memories made within these walls and it is such a shame it has had to come to an end. Thank you!”

The Catholic Club has also announced a series of events aimed at enticing former Trades customers.

On Facebook, a spokesman said: “We will be running weekly rock n roll every Tuesday afternoon. Every Friday afternoon there will be live Country and Western and we are looking into whether we can do bingo on Friday evenings and will make an announcement shortly.

”We already have bingo on Monday and Wednesday evenings.

READ MORE: Why we need to celebrate Doncaster’s pubs

“Snooker, pool, darts and doms players are all welcome to come and enjoy the club. Hopefully see you soon to welcome you to Doncaster Catholic Club.”