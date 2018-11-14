Doncaster Christmas lights switch on and fireworks - everything you need to know

This Saturday, November 17, sees Doncaster begin its countdown to Christmas with a host of events, including the lighting of the town’s festive displays.

Doncaster's Christmas lights switch on last year

During the day in the Market Square, you will find Father Christmas in his story time grotto, reading stories to children from the comfort of his sitting room with Rudolph and friends making an appearance too!

This event runs from 10am to 3:30pm and although entry to the story time sessions are free booking in advance essential at www.visitdoncaster.com

To add to the atmosphere in the town you’ll find a festive pipe organ in the Market Place as well as music from brass bands and choirs across the town centre.

Add to this as a free to use snow globe situated at the landmark ‘Clock Corner’ area that means families and children can all experience the fun of the event and welcome the Festive Season.

Ben Parkinson switches on the lights with the help of Mayor Cllr Councillor David Nevett and wife Kathleen

From 4pm on the same day – November 17th – the entertainment moves to Sir Nigel Gresley Square where visitors will be able to enjoy three hours of entertainment with Trax FM and the Countdown to Christmas Main Stage.

The main stage will include singalong Disney and mini scenes from the local pantomime productions as well as music and lots of fun and games.

The square will have rides and attractions including the breath-taking Star Flyer ride back for its second year – dare you ride the flyer?

To complete the event there are a number of food and drink stalls including festive mulled wine and plenty of hot drinks, we even have free hot roast chestnuts for all visitors.

As we approach 7pm, the event sees the now famous countdown and the lighting of the brand new tree in the Square.

Following the switch on across the entire town there will be the finale of the event – a huge fireworks display that will really get Christmas in Doncaster off to a bang!