Doncaster cake maker lands starring role on Kirstie Allsopp's Christmas TV show

A cake maker from Doncaster is hoping to rise to the occasion and sparkle after landing a starring role on a Christmas TV show.
Chloe Tedaldi has been picked to appear on Channel 4 show Kirstie's Handmade Christmas, showing off her skills to presenter Kirstie Allsopp in the run up to the festive season.
Chloe, 33, from Armthorpe, will be designing a Christmas cake on the show, which is scheduled to be aired on December 11 at 5pm.
She said: "I saw a cake decorating competition for the show advertised on Facebook last year.
"I applied but unfortunately didn’t get through to the final. I applied again this year as I love the show anyway and I got through the various stages with my own design for a Christmas cake and made the final which is on the show."
She set up her own cake making business Chloe’s Cakes and Bakes around four years ago.
She added: "I have always enjoyed baking for others so thought I’d give it a go as a business.
"It is just something that I do part time as I also work part time at Doncaster Royal Infirmary.
"I’d done plenty of baking before but never iced or decorated a cake, until I was asked to create a communion cake for a neighbour's daughter. I fell in love with cake decorating from there. I’m completely self taught and certainly like to challenge myself."