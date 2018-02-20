Doncaster bids to host games at 2021 Rugby League World Cup

Doncaster is set to bid to be a host town for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.

A joint bid is being put together involving Doncaster Council, Business Doncaster, and Club Doncaster, the umbrella organisation which works with the borough's professional sports clubs.

Visit Doncaster, which promotes tourism in the borough, announced the bid this week.

Doncaster Council confirmed its support for the bid, which officials believe would boost the borough's tourist industry.

Coun Nigel Ball, cabinet member for public health, leisure and culture, said: “Doncaster is synonymous with world-class sport being the home of the St Leger at Doncaster Racecourse and of course being a host town for the Tour de Yorkshire.

“Working with Club Doncaster we now want to see the Rugby League World Cup in 2021 come to Doncaster and we will be pulling out all the stops to make that ambition a reality. We think the effort to make this happen is really worth a ‘Try’ and we are committed to it.

“Hosting this international sporting event will be another platform to showcase Doncaster to a global audience. It will also support our growing tourism sector and boost our local economy.”

The borough has previously hosted big rugby league games including Challenge Cup semi-finals.

Doncaster is one of 42 towns and cities who are bidding to host games, teams or training bases for the Rugby League Men's World Cup, Women's World Cup, and the Wheelchair World Cup.

The borough previously bid to host games for the 2013 tournament. In the end, the borough was the venue for a friendly between New Zealand and the Cook Islands.

Officials are now looking to put their bid together before July 31, and hope to hear the results of the bidding process later in the summer.

Carl Hall, chief executive of Doncaster Rugby League Club, said: "We are working closely with Club Doncaster, the council, and other important organisations, and believe we have a strong case to host.

"The Keepmoat Stadium is a strength, with the size of the stadium, and there is a lot going on in Doncaster. It is exciting, and we're confident without being over confident, that we can be a host with the backing of the town.

"My message to the people of Doncaster is get behind the bid, so we can show that we really want this. I would love for us to grow the sport here in South Yorkshire and get more kids playing the game. There are kids still talking about the Cook Islands game against the Kiwis that was played here. Now we want to get them a World Cup game."