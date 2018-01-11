Doncaster beauty spot put up for sale to housing developers

Worried residents say they will fight plans to build on a Doncaster beauty spot after it was put up for sale for housing.

Doncaster Council is hoping to sell-off land in Bessacarr, known locally at Rose Hill field, for housing. And it has now put a figure of £7million on social media and advertised the plot.

But residents are concerned about the plans which Doncaster Council officials believe would open the door to the construction of around 170 new houses on the site, which is used by the community for walking and leisure.

Details posted online by the local authority said: "Doncaster Council is seeking a developer to deliver a high quality residential development on this prime greenfield site in an extremely attractive environment overlooking the historic Doncaster Racecourse and adjoining mature woodland.

"The site represents an important opportunity to develop around 170 high quality dwellings in a range of house types and sizes, including the opportunity to construct a number of substantial individually designed executive homes overlooking the racecourse.

"The selected developer will share the council's aspirations to develop an outstanding scheme of architectural merit on the site and meet the wider ambition to deliver high quality development throughout the borough."

The move has upset local residents who have said they are concerned over the loss of a green space which has become a haven for wildlife.

They are also concerned the existing roads will be unable to cope with what be a doubling of the number of houses on the estate.

Concerned resident Richard Farthing said: "We cannot stop anyone putting something up for sale, but we will point out all the things that we don't think are right in terms of putting housing on the land.

"They are describing it as having good access by road - but there are two ways in and just one way out. If they doubled the number of houses as planned it would be appalling at rush hour.

"It is unbelievable that they are saying it is easily accessible. I hope if they do a traffic assessment they do it at peak time. We shall oppose this when it comes to planning."

Another resident on the estate, Larry Groves, added: "I think all the residents will be opposed to this. The fields are beautiful and this would be a terrible loss. And I don't know how the infrastructure could cope."

The council stated in the online advert on a property website it wants anyone who develops the site to leave 15 per cent of it as public open space, with some children's play equipment.

It also stated that a robust transport assessment would be required to be submitted as part of any planning application, adding it would need to identify any measures required to get around possible problems the scheme would cause for the roads network. Any traffic lights or junction improvements required would have to be paid for by the developer. It would also have to have a archaeological survey as there are thought to be Roman remains.

They also acknowledge the land contains public rights of way.