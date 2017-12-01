Doncaster beauty spot could be built on after sell-off, fear residents.

Residents fear moves to sell off a peaceful Doncaster beauty spot near their homes could see it end up as another housing estate.

Concerned locals in Bessacarr have set up Rose Hill Residents Association to fight any move to build on land which is used by residents as a walking route and a place to walk their dogs.

It has also become known locally for its rich wildlife.

They fear it will create traffic chaos on Rose Hill Rise and The Avenue, as well as cause harm to wildlife which uses the area which features trees and long grass.

Campaigners have handed out leaflets across the estate calling for people to join the campaign to save the fields.

Resident Association chairman Dick Farthing said building on the site had been mentioned in the past but had previously been dismissed as unsuitable.

But now he understands the land has been identified for disposal by the council.

He said the site was farmed years ago, but now had mature trees. He said residents would fight plans to build.

"It is used by people for walks and for walking their dogs. You can walk all the way to Sandall Beat through there. There is a running club that uses it. It is really important to the local community.

"There have been deer seen there, there are woodpeckers, foxes, and bats."

Resident Diana Hoyle is backing the campaign.

She said: "You only have to come here to hear how lovely and peaceful it is.

Geoff Wright another campaigner, felt that the main issue was access to the site, as the Rose Hill estate has only a small junction with Bawtry Road.

He said: "It joins onto a busy dual carriageway, and at peak times you can't get out as it is. If there was another estate built it we absolute chaos."

He added lorries would not be able to get the the site to do any work there.

A council spokesperson said: “It is correct that land at Rose Hill field has been released for sale and subject to planning permission could be developed for housing. This meets the crucial need for more housing in Doncaster, and the money raised from the sale of the land will contribute towards essential programmes in Doncaster.

“We understand that some residents in the nearby area may be concerned about the potential for increased traffic, but as always traffic management will be carefully considered as and when any planning applications are received.”