Doncaster B&M launches £3.88 Valentine's dine-in meal for two

Is this Britain's cheapest dine-in Valentine's Day deal?

Discount retailer B&M has unveiled what it claims to be the 'cheapest ever' Valentine's Day dine-in for two deal.

The deal, which costs £3.88, includes a starter, two main courses a side and dessert.

Lovebirds can kick off their romantic dinner for two with a packet of Skips crisps for starters, Sweet and Sour Uncle Ben's rice for mains, prawn crackers as a side, and a Bird's strawberry trifle for dessert.

A B&M spokesperson said: “We’re always being asked if we do a dine-in deal by our customers so this year we decided to create a deal that won’t break the bank.

“This isn’t any old dine-in deal, this is a B&M dine-in deal! No fuss or faffing about, just proper good food for you and your lover.”