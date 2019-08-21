Doncaster August bank holiday supermarket opening hours: Your guide for Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Asda, Lidl and Aldi

The August bank holiday will soon be upon us – and if you’re planning on popping to the supermarket in Doncaster, you need to read this.

By Darren Burke
Wednesday, 21 August, 2019, 13:49

Here's our complete guide to August Bank Holiday Monday opening times for Doncaster’s Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Asda, Morrisons, Aldi and Lidl stores.

SAINSBURY’S

Frenchgate Centre: 8am – 7pm

Your guide to Doncaster bank holiday supermarket opening times.

Intake: 6.30am – 11pm

Sprotbrough: 6am – 11pm

Edenthorpe: 8am – 8pm

Conisbrough: 7am – 10pm

Bawtry: 7am – 11pm

Thorne: 8am – 8pm

TESCO

Wentworth Road: 7am – 10pm

Wheatley Hills: 7am – 11pm

Bentley: 7am – 11pm

Barnsley Road, Scawsby: 6am – 11pm

Woodfield Plantation: 9am – 6pm

Bessacarr: 24 hours

Armthorpe: 6am – 11pm

Edenthorpe: 9am – 6pm

Hatfield: 6am – 11pm

ASDA

Bawtry Road: 7am – 8pm

Wheatley: 8am – 8pm

Balby: 7am – 8pm

Edlington: 7am – 8pm

Rossington: 7am – 8pm

Carcroft: 7am – 8pm

Conisbrough: 7am – 8pm

Stainforth: 7am – 8pm

MORRISONS

York Road: 8am – 7pm

Balby: 8am – 7pm

Armthorpe: 8am – 7pm

LIDL

Balby: 8am – 8pm

Bentley: 8am – 8pm

Sandall Park: 8am – 8pm

Rossington: 8am – 8pm

Mexborough: 8am – 8pm

Thorne: 8am – 8pm

ALDI

Athron Street: 8am – 10pm

Barnsley Road: 8am – 9pm

Harworth: 8am – 10pm