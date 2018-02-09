Doncaster all-girl group to star on BBC singing show All Together Now this weekend

An all-girl singing group from Doncaster are hoping to hit the right note with judges when they star on new BBC music show All Together Now tomorrow night.

Musical trio The Wild Tonics will be going head to head with a string of other acts from across the country in the new BBC1 programme hosted by comedian Rob Beckett and former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell.

But the 1920s style trio, who met while performing with the town's Rainbow Connections choir more than a decade ago, are remaining tight-lipped about how they got on in the show which was filmed last year.

Singer Annabel Jones said: "It was so much fun. I can't say too much about it, but people can tune in and see how we did."

The Saturday night show sees musical acts performing live in front of a panel of 100 music industry experts, including the former Ginger Spice.

The aim of the show is to get as many of the 100 standing up and singing along - with each judge on their feet counting as one vote towards that act's final score.

The votes are totted up with the winner of each show going forward to the grand final, which will be screened later in the year.

Added Annabel: "We all met in Doncaster 14 years ago when we were at Rainbow Connections and we've worked together since then.

"We formed The Wild Tonics four years ago and we've performed all over the place since then."

The trio, made up of Annabel, 28 of Rossington, Katie Clarke, 26 of Bessacarr and Michaela Cartmel-Hull, 29, have appeared alongside Take That star Gary Barlow and have performed at the world famous Ritz Hotel.

The band perform modern songs in a 1920s style.

Michaela has been drafted into the line-up while original member Harriet Payne takes part in a West End show.

The band perform modern pop songs in a 1920s 'Great Gatsby' style - and Annabel said viewers will have to watch tomorrow's show, which airs at 7.15pm, to see which song they have picked.

She added: "We were approached to do the show and we went through rounds of auditions to make it to the final live shows."

The group's appearance was filmed in Salford last year, with the girls taking on 12 other acts for a place in the final.

The trio met in Doncaster while at Rainbow Connections.

Added Annabel: "It was a really busy day and we worked really hard. We got a really positive reaction from the audience but you will have to watch to see how we got on."

You can find out more about the group at www.thewildtonics.com and the group are also on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter all under The Wild Tonics.