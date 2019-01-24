Don Your Way column: Why old music is still the best in Doncaster

Earlier this week, Doncaster Racecourse announced the latest in its line up of summer live concerts.

Following on from the previously announced Jess Glynne and Madness, it was unveiled that James will be coming to Town Moor in August (the 17th to be precise).

Darren Burke is looking forward to seeing James come to Doncaster

As a fan of the band, I mentioned this exciting news to a far younger friend. "James?," came the puzzled response. "James who? James Arthur?"

"Come on," I hit back. "James....you know, Sit Down, Come Home, She's A Star.....come on, James. You must know Sit Down?"

"Erm no. Sorry," was the non-plussed reaction, making me further infuriated that this young whippersnapper hadn't heard of one of the best bands of the 90s and one of the best live acts around.

Then it suddenly dawned on me.

When the band enjoyed their biggest success back in 1991 with the aforementioned Sit Down, this pal hadn't even been born.

In my mind, that heady summer of, ahem, sitting down on the dancefloor whenever it was played at an indie disco, was five minutes ago.

In reality, its now a staggering 28 years ago. And all of a sudden, I felt, very, very old.

The bands and acts I loved back then and still listen to are now considered old school, relics of a different time and era.

I spent my formative late teenage years throwing myself around sticky pub and club dancefloors in my red ja-m-es t-shirt (everyone had one, it was the rule) to the likes of The Farm, Happy Mondays, Inspiral Carpets and Blur.

There'd be Ned's Atomic Dustbin, Paris Angels, the Stone Roses, Mock Turtles, Jesus Jones and the wonderfully named Carter The Unstoppable Sex Machine too.

I can imagine that if I introduced any of those names into conversation today, I'd be met with similarly puzzled looks to the one my mate gave.

I love music and always have and I've made sure I've passed that on to my kids, both of whom love all the stuff currently in the charts and which I couldn't name (therefore making me no doubt equal to the "Never heard of James" brigade) but aren't afraid to dip a toe into the past either.

Queen, Madness, Franz Ferdinand and many more all crop up on their playlists and on occasion. I've also heard the likes of Nile Rodgers, David Bowie and even 50s rock and roll drifting down the stairs.

While music might very much be a thing of our own particular era, it is encouraging to know that the modern generation are still prepared to lend an ear to sounds from back in the day.

I offered to lend my friend my best of James CD so she could take a listen. Of course, that idea was dismissed in favour of listening on Spotify on YouTube.

I'm pleased to say the feedback was positive and she's now considering getting tickets (although not with 'grandad' here).