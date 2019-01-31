As a lifelong Doncaster Rovers fan, there's only one thing I can turn my attentions to this week and that's my club’s march to the last 16 of the FA Cup.

Don't stop reading if you’re a non-football fan (although that said, this week’s Don Your Way will pretty much be devoted to by ramblings about the beautiful game).

Darren Burke is a big fan of Grant McCann.

For those not in the know, Rovers have made it to the FA Cup Fifth Round for the first time since 1956.

They’re in the last 16 of one of football’s most prestigious and iconic football knockout competitions, rubbing shoulders with the likes of Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea.

And although Rovers won’t take on any of those giants in the fifth round, they can still look forward to Premier League opposition when former England boss Roy Hodgson brings his Crystal Palace side to the Keepmoat Stadium.

With the chance of a potential cup upset, all eyes will be on Grant McCann’s side.

And having already put non-league Chorley, League Two side Oldham Athletic, League One rivals Charlton Athletic and Championship team Preston North End out of the competition, there's no reason why Doncaster shouldn’t have one eye on the quarter finals.

Grant McCann has helped bring a bit of history to Doncaster in his first season in the job.

He’s got fans excited again with his attacking, free-flowing football.

My two sons were buzzing after Saturday and are eagerly awaiting the chance to see Rovers in action again, not just in the FA Cup, but in the League too.

That will come when they take on McCann’s old side Peterborough United on February 9.

Of course, that game will have added spice with former Rovers boss Darren Ferguson up against the team he walked out on last summer and up against the man he put on the transfer list in a previous stint as manager at The Posh.

It will be interesting to see what kind of reaction he gets when he comes back to the club, many fans having tired of the less than inspiring and

at times, deadly dull football served up last term.

But back to the magic of the FA Cup.

When Rovers take on Palace across the weekend of February 15-18, they will be making a bit of history as they aim to go the furthest they have ever been in the competition.

OK, we know the chances of getting to the final at Wembley are pretty slim (alright then, pretty much non-existent) but I’ll take giving Palace a run for their money and a bite at the last eight.

The town should be proud and get behind the Rovers as another exciting chapter unfolds

.Come on you Reds!



