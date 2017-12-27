Dog who was kicked and had her toes broken gets a forever home

A dog is for life, not just for Christmas, and one Isle animal lover has provided a forever home for one canine who was mistreated by her previous owner.

Anita Marsh wasn’t expecting to take on a new pet when she took her own two dogs to be groomed by the owner of Isle Rescue, Caroline Morrell, but she was so taken with Blaze that she gave it the best present it could hope for.

She explained: “On returning to collect them both they were playing with two other dogs.

“One of the dogs they were playing with was another client’s who had come in for grooming. The other was a rescue dog. I couldn’t help but feel sorry for her. She was so affectionate.

“Later that night I was still thinking about her. She wasn’t coping well in kennels and Caroline had brought her up to the grooming parlour so she could be by the radiator.

“I contacted Caroline and we agreed to foster her over Christmas, depending on how she settled with my three cats and the other two dogs.

“We don’t know her history, other than the vet has told us she’s been kicked all down one side and her toes broken. The person who did this is a disgrace. They deserve the kicking not the dog.

“Anyway, we fell in love.”

They decided to formally adopt Blaze adding: “She will never know anything but love from now on. Just the way it should be.”

Isle Rescue was started by Mandy Lythe and Caroline in August 2013. In this time they have rehomed 320 dogs and 200 cats. The rescue is open for viewings every Saturday and Sunday, and most weekdays, 10am-noon.

For more details phone 01427 728705.