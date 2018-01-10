Disqualified Sheffield driver involved in two dangerous police chases avoids jail

A disqualified Sheffield driver, who embarked on two dangerous police chases in the space of seven months, has been spared jail.

Louise Gallagher, prosecuting, told Sheffield Crown Court that the first of the two chases took place on October 27, 2016, after officers saw defendant, Jamie Eyre, driving a Vauxhall Corsa on Seagrave Road, Gleadless Townend.

Officers indicated for Eyre to pull over, but he drove away at speed instead, the court heard.

"The vehicle continued through red lights, and travelled at speeds of between 50 and 70mph in a 30mph zone," said Ms Gallagher.

Eyre then drove the vehicle over the pavement and down a grass verge, at which point the pursuing police vehicle was forced to stop chasing the defendant.

A police 4x4 vehicle was dispatched to the scene instead, and began chasing Eyre who had made his way back on to the road by this point, travelling at speeds of around 60mph.

Ms Gallagher told the court that the chase only came to an end when Eyre, of Moorland Road, Gleadless crashed into a police vehicle that had tactically positioned itself across the carriageway.

As police were attempting to detain Eyre he was bitten by a police dog. He was then taken to hospital for treatment.

Ms Gallagher said the 26-year-old was effectively 'un-arrested' while in hospital.

Some seven months later on May 2, 2017, Eyre embarked on another police chase after officers asked him to pull over as he was travelling along Daresbury Road, Arbourthorne.

Once again, instead of stopping, Eyre drove off at speed travelling at speeds of 60mph through the Arbouthorne estate, which is subject to a speed limit of 30mph.

The six-minute chase was only brought to an end when he crashed into a tactically-positioned police vehicle for the second time.

Eyre pleaded guilty to two counts of dangerous driving, one count of driving whilst disqualified and another of driving without insurance at an earlier hearing when Recorder Nicholas Lumley QC told him that he may stand a better chance of avoiding custody if he secured himself some permanent employment.

Defending, Amy Earnshaw, told the court that Eyre had carried out three or four months of work in the six-months since that hearing, but was currently unemployed.

Recorder Lumley sentenced Eyre to 18-months in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered him to complete 250 hours of unpaid work.

"You drove on pavements. You could have killed pedestrians, you could have killed other road-users, you could have killed yourself," Recorder Lumley told Eyre.

Eyre was also disqualified from driving for a further 18-months, after which time he will be required to take an extended driving test, should he wish to get back behind the wheel.