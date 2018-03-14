Devoted brother applauds caring Sheffield hospitals’ staff

A golf club captain whose brother suffers with a severe genetic disorder, has handed a cash donation as a big thank you to caring Sheffield hospitals’ staff.

Darren Potts, aged 49, from Chesterfield, has named the Sheffield Hospitals’ charity, the Amber Valley Police Golf Society’s cause of the year.

Darren’s brother, James, 33, has had two transplants and undergoes regular dialysis at the renal department in the city’s Northern General Hospital, having battled kidney disease for his entire life.

Darren said: “James was born with bronchio-oto renal syndrome – a genetic disorder involving the kidneys, ears, and neck. This meant his ears and kidneys did not develop, resulting in his needing dialysis and being profoundly deaf.

“In his life, James has had two transplants, one from a deceased donor, and the other from me, in 2006. It was an easy decision for me – he’s my brother and if I could do it again to give him a better life I would.

“Unfortunately neither transplants were successful as James’ body rejected both kidneys and over the last 15 years he has had to endure dialysis three days a week.

“Life is hard for him, not only having to cope with his constant treatment, but made more difficult as he is unable to communicate with others whilst he is having dialysis.

“Having witnessed the care from the staff at the renal department, I cannot thank all involved enough. Each and every staff member works with a smile on their face. The simplest things make such a difference to someone’s life.

“To say thank you, as part of my role as the Captain of Amber Valley Police Golf society we decided to ask players to pay a few pounds over the cost of the Green fee to go into the charity pot. I also auctioned off items which I had taken possession of in the form of signed golf merchandise and football memorabilia.”

To help improve the lives of people with kidney disease, visit www.sheffieldhospitalscharity.org.uk/donate