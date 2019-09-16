Destruction of ancient woodland by HS2 to be halted until government review is complete

Mr Shapps has ordered HS2 Ltd - the company building the high-speed railway - to assess what removals can be halted until after the inquiry led by the firm's former chairman Douglas Oakervee is completed. All other preparatory works will continue during the review.

The removal work currently underway is only at woodland sites on Phase 1 of the route between London and Birmingham.

But according to the Woodland Trust charity, 108 ancient woods are threatened with loss or damage, either direct or indirect, from Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the 250mph rail project.

These include ten in South Yorkshire and the area between Sheffield, Chesterfield and Worksop.

At Nor Wood, an area which forms part of a much bigger local wildlife site on the North Derbyshire and South Yorkshire border, 18 hectares of the local wildlife site is being lost and of 4.1 hectares of ancient woodland. This is described as the single biggest loss of ancient woodland on Phase 2b of HS2.

HS2 is due to go through a number of ancient woodlands in Yorkshire when it arrives in the region by 2040. Pic: HS2 Ltd

Another site, Howell Wood, near Barnsley, is set to "experience significant adverse effects as a result of the proposed scheme", says the Woodland Trust, while nearby Watchely Crag Wood will lose 0.1 hectares of land.

Mr Shapps said: "There is no sense in hiding the challenges HS2 faces, or masking the difficult decisions that need to be taken.

"So, as Douglas Oakervee's review continues, we must take a sensible approach and recognise that some works simply cannot be undone later.

"Having listened to the concerns of affected residents and parliamentary colleagues, I have ordered HS2 Ltd to consider what works affecting ancient woodland clearances can be delayed for the duration of the review.

"This ensures we avoid irreversible decisions without major impacts on cost and schedule.

"HS2 may be a complex project overall but I think this request is just common sense."

Mr Oakervee's review was commissioned by the Government and is analysing whether and how the project should continue.

It is considering a number of factors including the project's benefits, impacts, affordability, efficiency, deliverability, scope and phasing.

The final report will be completed in the coming months and will inform the Government's decisions on next steps for HS2.

It emerged earlier this month that the project could be delayed by up to seven years and run £26 billion over budget.

Mr Shapps published a report by HS2 Ltd chairman Allan Cook which warned that the final phase of the railway may not open until 2040 and the project could cost £88 billion at 2019 prices.

Phase 1 of HS2 is planned to run between London and Birmingham.

A second Y-shaped phase will launch in two stages: Phase 2a from the West Midlands to Crewe followed by phase 2b from Crewe to Manchester, and Birmingham to Leeds.

Mr Cook's report stated that phase 1 could be delayed from 2026 until as late as 2031, while the completion of phase 2b could be pushed back from 2033 to 2040.

Transport Minister Baroness Vere told the House of Lords in July that £7.4 billion has already been spent on HS2.