Derbyshire police issue warning over phone call you may get at any moment

Police are warning residents about a phone scam that has left a number of north Derbyshire residents out of pocket.

The conmen say they are calling from BT in relation to the property’s IP address and that there is a refund due.

READ MORE: ALERT: Sheffield residents warned over immigration scam

The victim is then asked for their bank account details so the money can be deposited.

But the details are then used to take money from the account.

READ MORE: ALERT: Sheffield residents warned about alarming 'Text from Sarah' scam

Derbyshire Police said a number of victims have been scammed out of a significant amount of cash in the northern part of the county.

Officers have now issued the following safety advice:-

*Be wary of unsolicited calls – even if the number appears to be from within the UK.

*Never give any details over the phone, no matter how convincing the caller may seem.

READ MORE: SCAM ALERT: People warned of fake RSPCA websites advertising premium rate numbers

*If you are concerned about a call then hang-up and wait five minutes before calling another a legitimate number for BT or for your bank.

*If you have been a victim or have received a call you should report any suspicious activity to Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040 or visit www.actionfraud.police.uk