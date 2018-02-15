David Bowie, Michael Jackson and Motown tributes lined-up for three day Sheffield summer music spectacular

A host of tribute acts have been unveiled for this year's Music In The Gardens three-day musical spectacular in Sheffield.

In a break from previous years, this year's event at the city's Botanical Gardens will see tribute acts taking to the stage across the course of the weekend.

The event takes place from June 29-July 1 and kicks off with tributes to Michael Jackson and David Bowie on the Friday night.

Saturday will see The Magic Of Motown, featuring musical tributes to the likes of The Supremes, The Four Tops, Marvin Gaye and Stevie Wonder while Sunday will see Musicals In The Gardens featuring the Unite Brass Band and a fireworks finale.

A spokesman said: "Three brilliant nights of hit after hit.

"Music in the Gardens presents huge talents and great music in a sublime setting at the ultimate picnic for families and friends of all ages.

"Summer evening concerts for those who like their festival experiences with style and class. And the Sunday Fireworks will be our most ludicrous yet!"

Guests can bring a chair or blanket and take their own food, or buy from the venue's food stalls, with a wide range of food and drink on sale.

Tickets and further details are available at www.musicinthegardens.co.uk