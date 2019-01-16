Daughter’s plea to find late soldier dad’s Army medals in Doncaster

A heartbroken daughter has renewed a plea to find her late dad’s Army medals which went missing in Doncaster.

Amanda Carr has been trying for more than two years to track down the medals – and has launched a fresh appeal on Facebook to find the treasured items which belonged to her dad John.

Replicas of the missing medals

She said: “I know they are not worth much but they are extremely important to me and my eldest brother.

“I would be eternally grateful for anyone's help in reuniting me with them. Not bothered where they are or how they've got there, just want them returned to our family please.”

Her dad John William Carr was a Warrant Officer (Second Class) when he died in October 2000 at the age of 43.

John Carr died in 2000.

He was killed on the way to work by someone driving dangerously.

He served in the Army – the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers - for over 25 years and served in Northern Ireland.

The missing medals are a service medal, with Northern Ireland clasp and a Long Service/Good Conduct medal.

She said: “When he died, we had his funeral flowers dried and mounted with his medals.

“As my family moved around and relocated to various parts of the UK, my brother kept possession of these items.

“Sadly, in late 2016, my brother, who was living in Doncaster at the time, went to retrieve the medals from where he had stored them and they had gone.

“We have been searching for them ever since.”

Amanda first made her plea to track them down in 2017 but has now renewed her appeal on social media.

She said: “I am determined to find the originals. Facebook is a magical place where anything can happen so I have my fingers crossed.”

Anyone who might know the whereabouts of the medals can contact Amanda via Facebook or via the Doncaster Free Press at darren.burke@jpimedia.co.uk and we will pass messages on.



