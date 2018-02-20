Daughter's Facebook plea to find dad's wedding ring lost in Sheffield

A daughter is hoping a Facebook appeal will reunite her dad with his lost wedding ring.

Janet Adams has launched the plea on social media after her dad, 84, lost the ring - possibly in the Eckington area - in the last few days.

She said: "It's of obvious sentimental value to him and all of us as a family.

"He may have lost it on route to or from Eckington Miners' Welfare club over the last few days."

Mrs Adams said the plain gold band was large in size and wasn't stamped.

She added: "This is a plea to anyone living in Eckington or close by. Please share or tell anyone who lives close to the club."

She added that her dad had been married for 58 years before his wife's death 17 months ago.

Anyone with information can contact he on Facebook via private message.

People living near the club in Pipeyard Lane are being urged to check local streets for the ring.