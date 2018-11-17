Darnall fatal crash: Hundreds of people gather for funeral of father and son killed in horrific collision 

Hundreds of mourners gathered today to pay their final respects to a father and son killed in a horrific road crash in Sheffield.

Adnan Ashraf, aged 35, and 16-month-old son Mohammed Osman Mustafa Bin Adnan - along with family friends Miroslav Duna, aged 50, and wife Vlasta Dunova, aged 41 - all died in a collision in Darnall last week.

The tragedy happened when the Volkswagen Touran they were travelling in was hit by a Volkswagen Golf that had been pursued by police.

Friends, family and members of the wider community congregated at the Jamiyat Tablig Ul Islam Mosque in Attercliffe for a funeral service in memory of Adnan and Mohammed.

Prayers and tributes were spoken in a service led by Imam Hafiz Akhtar.

Mosque secretary Muhammad Ali told the service: “From all across the world we have had messages of condolences. This tragedy has shocked the nation.

“Those families have been affected so badly. We cannot imagine what they are going through.”

He also told how the Pakistani and Slovakian communities have been brought together since the tragedy to support each other.

After the service a paramedic, who was first on the scene but did not want to be named, described the crash as the worst incident he has witnessed in his career.

He added: “It's heartbreaking and is hard for me to come to terms with.”

The bodies of Adnan and Mohammed were taken straight to Manchester Airport to be flown out to Pakistan, where Adnan was born.

Relatives of Vlasta and Miroslav, who were both born in Slovakia, were also understood to be at the service. The couple’s funeral has not yet taken place.

Vlasta Dunova, aged 41, and her husband Miroslav Duna, aged 50, who were among four people killed in the crash on Main Road in Darnall

The collision happened on Main Road, Darnall, on Friday, November 9, at about 8.10pm.

Adnan’s wife and Mohammed’s mum, Erika Kroscenova, aged 32, was seriously injured along with Vlasta and Miroslav’s 22-year-old daughter, Nikola Dunova and her three-year-old daughter, Livia Matova.

Two men and a teenage boy have been charged over the crash.

Elliott Bower, aged 18, of Harborough Avenue, Manor, who was allegedly the driver of the Golf, has been charged with four counts of causing death by dangerous driving and three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He is also charged with handling stolen goods and possession of cannabis.

Declan Bower, aged 23, and also of Harborough Avenue, Manor, has been charged with aggravated vehicle and death caused by an accident with aggravated factors.

He is also charged with handling stolen goods two counts of driving while disqualified, two counts of driving without insurance, possession of a bladed article and possession of cannabis.

A 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons,is accused of aggravated vehicle taking, death caused by an accident with aggravating factors and possessing cannabis.

Police watchdog - The Independent Office for Police Conduct - has been called in to investigate as the Golf was being pursued by officers in the lead up to the crash.

Their initial findings ruled there is ‘no indication’ police collided with two other vehicles involved.

Detective Chief Inspector Jude Ashmore urged any witnessed or people with dashcam footage to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 741 of November 9, 2018.

