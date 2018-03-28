Daring mother and son duo sky dive for hospice

A North Lincolnshire mother and son duo took their fundraising to new heights by parachuting from a plane at 15,000 feet, raising over £1,000 for their local hospice.

Karen Wright (50) and British Steel Manufacturing Trainee son Ben (20) took part in a sponsored skydive in aid of Lindsey Lodge Hospice on Burringham Road, where Karen is Deputy Senior Nurse on the Inpatient Unit.

Karen said: “This was an unforgettable experience! We wanted to challenge ourselves with something new we could both try together and this gave us the perfect opportunity to do just that – all while raising money for Lindsey Lodge Hospice.”

Ben added: “Our skydive was rearranged a number of times because of bad weather, but when we finally got to do it we had a perfect bright sunny day – but it was extremely cold up there.

“The feeling of weightlessness when you first jump out is just amazing and we’d like to say thank you to our tandem jumpers Rob and Andy for looking after us so well and making it so much fun. They even steered us so we could wave at each other as we went down!”

All of the money raised will be donated to the charity-run Hospice, which provides free of charge, specialist care to North Lincolnshire people with any progressive life-limiting illness, and supports their family and carers during illness and into bereavement.

Karen added: “The Hospice is a wonderful place to work, and provides amazing care for the patients and families it supports, so we know that every penny we’ve raised is going to a very deserving cause.”

Anyone who would still like to sponsor Karen and Ben can visit their Just Giving page at: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/karenandbenwright

For more information about Lindsey Lodge Hospice, please visit: www.lindseylodgehospice.org.uk