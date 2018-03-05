Crowdfunding appeal launched to bring wheelchair friendly roundabout to Doncaster park

A crowdfunding appeal has been launched to bring a wheelchair friendly roundabout to a Doncaster park.

The Friends of Sandall Park, the volunteer group which looks after the park, has started the appeal to extend its range of play equipment.

The Wheatley park already has an inclusive 'nest swing' installed for less able children to be able to play with their siblings and friends.

Spokesman Sandra Crabtree said: "This is a new system Doncaster Council have signed up to and allows groups such as ours to to register projects on the Spacehive Crowdfunding Platform.

"This invites people from the community, as well as businesses to pledge money towards the funds required."

No money will be taken from accounts unless the full amount is reached.

She added: "We need as many people to pledge towards it, even if it's only £2.

"The more people showing an interest the more likely they are to receive funds from the major companies."

The group is aiming to raise £14,940 to be able to install the roundabout.

To make a pledge, log on to https://www.spacehive.com/i-can-play-too#/idea

