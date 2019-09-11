Woman arrested over bizarre 'cannabis cake' incident in Doncaster remains on bail

A hazardous area response team and numerous ambulances were dispatched to the Coil to the Soil metal detectors rally in High Melton on Saturday, August 24, at 6.30pm amid reports that a number of people had been taken ill.

A total of 15 patients were treated by paramedics at the scene, 13 of which were taken to hospital for further treatment.

High Melton.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed that they are investigating after 'a group of people fell ill as a result of eating something reportedly containing cannabis.'

In a statement, the force said today that a ‘48-year-old woman from County Durham, who was arrested in connection to this incident, remains on police bail while enquiries continue.’

Shortly after the incident, Julian Evan-Hart, editor of metal detecting publication Treasure Hunting Magazine, was not at the event but has spoken to several people who were, said: “My understanding is that there was no malevolence involved at all and this was more a practical joke gone wrong."

He added that people's symptoms included 'heart palpitations and giddiness' while others 'collapsed.'

It is understood people became ill after eating pieces of a birthday cake that was available for people.

A Yorkshire Ambulance Service spokesperson said eight ambulances, a rapid response vehicle, two doctors, two clinical supervisors and the ambulance trust’s hazardous area response team were called out to the scene.

Everyone taken to hospital was discharged shortly afterwards.