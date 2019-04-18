Terrified residents have described how they locked themselves in their homes after hearing ‘two loud bangs’ when a teenager was shot late last night.

An 18-year-old man was taken to hospital with a leg wound after police responded to reports that gunshots had been fired in Oxford Street, Upperthorpe, at about 11pm.

Police at the scene on Addy Sreet in Upperthorpe.

Residents claimed a gang of men pulled up in a car, got out and shot the victim with a pellet gun before fleeing the scene – though the exact circumstances have not yet been confirmed by police.

The teenager remains in hospital today but police said his injuries are ‘not thought to be life threatening’.

Police established a large cordon this morning covering a block of flats between Oxford Street and Addy Street.

A father-of-three who lives nearby said he heard ‘two loud bangs’ and immediately made sure his doors were locked to ensure his family were kept safe inside.

The 33-year-old said: “It was scary, my wife was really badly affected. There was police everywhere.

“We have lived here a few years and I’ve never seen anything as bad as this.”

A number of residents said the area has become a magnet for drug dealing gangs in recent years.

There is no suggestion at this stage from police that the incident is in any way related to drugs.

A 41-year-old father-of-three said: “It was frightening. We don’t have a problem with anyone but the area is getting bad.”

A father-of-six, aged 50, added: “This happened near a children’s play area. What chance have young kids got around here when they see drug dealing and things like this today?”

The Star understands the victim is due to discharged from hospital later today.

In a statement, South Yorkshire Police said: “Police were called at around 11pm last night, April 17, to reports that gunshots had been fired on Oxford Street, Sheffield.

“An 18-year-old man has been taken to hospital with a leg wound.

“His injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

“Enquiries are ongoing and a cordon has been put in place at the scene.”

Contact police with information on 101.