Warning to delivery drivers after vehicle is stolen and crashed

Humberside Police is again warning delivery drivers not to leave their keys in their cars as a parcel delivery vehicle was stolen and subsequently crashed on Friday November 24.

Detective Inspector Allison Sweeting said, “Over the weekend someone attempted to steal a parcel delivery vehicle on Ormiscourt in Hull. A man had got into the vehicle and attempted to drive away. The driver managed to prevent the theft of the vehicle and its contents but it was damaged when it crashed.

“I want to remind all delivery drivers not to leave the keys in their vehicles – even for a moment. Opportunist thieves won’t think twice and will steal and potentially use it to commit further crime.

“It is a busy time of year for delivery drivers and so want to try and avoid not only the crime but of the driver potentially losing their livelihood.”

If anyone has information on crimes being committed in their area please call us on 101. Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers. They cash rewards of up to £1,000 if the information you give to them leads to a positive result, i.e.One or more people being arrested and charged or is of significant use to law enforcement agencies.