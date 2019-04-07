Warning issued to Sheffield Muslims over ‘fake package deals’ for Hajj pilgrimage

Muslims in Sheffield planning on making the Hajj pilgrimage are being warned about fake package deals doing the rounds.

The Civil Aviation Authority said there has been an increasing trend in the sale of illegal or fake package deals in recent months.

A previous Hajj pilgrimage

With over 25,000 British Muslims expected to make the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia this August, the CAA has now launched a campaign to ensure that this often once in a lifetime trip is not scuppered by booking through a disreputable company, or those falsely posing as reputable travel agents.

The body said that by researching, using a trustworthy and reputable company that will provide you with ATOL protection, consumers can travel with peace of mind.

Paul Smith, director at the Civil Aviation Authority, said: “As we enter the busy booking period for Hajj travel, we are reminding consumers to research who they are planning to book with to ensure their important trip is protected.

“Using a recommended travel agent is helpful, but it is vital to check that your provider is ATOL protected despite any recommendation you may receive.”

Travellers who are unsure about the company they are booking with are urged to run the firm’s name through an online database at www.packpeaceofmind.co.uk.