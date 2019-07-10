Officers are making the appeal today as part of a review of cold cases and are keen to hear from anyone who thinks they may have information about his whereabouts.

Detective Sergeant Stuart Fox said: “The original investigation relates to an incident in January, 2014, when a Goole woman was raped by a man during a date.

WANTED

“Our teams arrested Frederick Boateng at the time. However, he failed to answer bail and has been charged in his absence.

“Despite extensive ongoing enquiries we have been unable to trace him.

“We believe that he is still in the UK and it is believed he uses a number of aliases including Nana Kuffour, Sean Frimpong and Sean Friagpon.

“He is now 36-years-old. He’s described as black, around 5ft 8in tall with a tattoo of an eagle on his right arm.