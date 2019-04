A man and a boy have been charged with robbery and possession of an imitation firearm in Rotherham.

The 21-year-old and a 17-year-old were charged in relation to an incident on Meadow Street in Rotherham on April 7.

READ MORE: Police clampdown on problem parkers on Sheffield estate

READ MORE:Armed police swoop to arrest suspected drug dealer carrying weapon on Sheffield street

READ MORE: Detective issues appeal following death of Alena Grlakova