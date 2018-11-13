Train guard assaulted and abused by drunk woman on Doncaster train

Do you recognise this woman?

Officers investigating an incident where a member of staff was assaulted on a train to Doncaster are looking to identify her in connection.



Between 1.10am and 1.45am on October 30, a guard on the service from London’s Kings Cross was struck on the hip by a woman who then verbally abused him, telling him to "do his job".



The assault happened in coach E and it is believed the woman was intoxicated. She left the train at Doncaster station.



Violence of any sort, particularly where members of staff are targeted for simply doing their job, will never be tolerated and officers are working hard to investigate this incident.



Officers believe the woman shown in this CCTV image may have information which could help them investigate. If you know who she is then contact BTP by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40 quoting reference 27 of 30/10/2018. Or you can ring Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.