Three expensive watches worth thousands stolen from Doncaster home 

Burglars stole three expensive watches worth thousands of pounds from a home in Doncaster.

The Cartier Santos 100 worth £4000, a Breitling Super Ocean Heritage, valued £3000, and a fake Rolex with a metal strap and a round face were taken in a burglary at a home in Intake on April 27.

One of the stolen watches.

Police have issued pictures of two of the watches and are appealing for anyone who sees them to come forward.

One of the other watches.

Police Community Support Officer Samantha Cookson said: “Any information relating to the above please call 101.”