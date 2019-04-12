Thousands of pounds worth of drugs seized during police raid on Rotherham property 

A large amount of drugs and money was seized during a police raid in Rotherham.
Officers from the Rotherham Central Neighbourhood Policing Team executed a search warrant at a property in Dene Crescent, East Dene, yesterday.
READ MORE: Police clampdown on problem parkers on Sheffield estate
READ MORE:Armed police swoop to arrest suspected drug dealer carrying weapon on Sheffield street
They discovered drugs with a street value of about £2000 and also found a considerable amount of cash.
A 28-year-old man has been arrested and released under investigation.
READ MORE: Detective issues appeal following death of Alena Grlakova