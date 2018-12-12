This man is wanted on prison recall Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Police are asking for information to find this man. Oliver Hargeaves, aged 29, from the Goole area is wanted on prison recall. Oliver Hargreaves If you see him or know where he is please call the non-emergency number 101 quoting log 245 15/11/18. Police knock on doors of Doncaster truants in latest crackdown on school absences – police column