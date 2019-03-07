These people are WANTED for a variety of offences - can you help police trace them?
The search is on to find these men and women.
If you know the whereabouts of any of these men and women wanted by police please call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
Police want to find 38-year-old Jeffery Smith in connection with a number of commercial burglaries in Hull, the East Riding and North Yorkshire.This is the latest photograph we have of Jeffery Smith taken in 2016.Quote refs 16/86203/18, 16/78688/18, or 16/90050/18
40-year-old Tony Portz is wanted in connection with a breach of a non-molestation order and alleged stalking.'Do you have any information about where he might be? Can you help? Phone 101 quoting 16/32522/19
Can you help find 28-year-old Lewis Patterson? Officers want to speak to him in connection with three assaults as well as failing to appear at court. Call 101 quoting references 16/18919/19, 16/19125/19 or 16/18933/19.
Have you seen 40-year-old David Hunt? Police want to find him in connection with breach of bail and alleged malicious communications, coercive behaviour and domestic offences. If you can help please contact police with any information you may have about his whereabouts.