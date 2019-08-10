These are the roadworks planned for South Yorkshire motorways over the next week

The M1 motorway in South Yorkshire.

The below list contains roadworks planned for the region between Monday, August 12 and Sunday, August 18.

M1 junction 32 to junction 33 Catcliffe

The northbound carriageway and the M18 southbound to the M1 northbound link road will be fully closed overnight for three nights from Friday, August 16 for bridge work.

The closure takes place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers can use clearly signed diversion routes.

Lanes one and two will be closed northbound, with narrow lanes and a 40mph speed limit during the day.

Meanwhile, junction 33 northbound exit slip road will be fully closed on Saturday, August 17 and Sunday, August 18, from 6am to 8pm, with clearly signed diversions.

M1 junction 33 Catcliffe

The southbound entry and exit slip roads will be fully closed overnight on Monday, August 12 for general cleaning and maintenance. This takes place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers can follow clearly signed diversion routes.

M1 junction 32 Thurcroft

The southbound exit slip road will be fully closed overnight on Wednesday, August 14 for general cleaning and maintenance. The closure runs from 8pm to 6am, with clearly signed diversions in place.

M1 junction 34 Tinsley

The southbound entry slip will be fully closed overnight on Tuesday, August 13 for general cleaning and maintenance. The closure will take place between 8pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly-signed diversion routes.

A1(M) junction 38 to junction 37 Marr

The northbound entry and exit slip roads will be closed overnight on Wednesday, August 14 for carriageway repairs.

The closure will take place between 9pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

The southbound carriageway will be in narrow lanes with the hard shoulder closed and a 50mph speed limit for carriageway improvements, until August.

A1(M) junction 36 to junction 35 Wadworth

The southbound carriageway will be fully closed overnight on Saturday, August 17 for carriageway improvements.

The closure will take place between 9pm and 6am, and drivers will be able to follow clearly signed diversion routes.

A616 Deepcar to Fox Valley