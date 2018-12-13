South Yorkshire man arrested after police seize crack cocaine, heroin, cash and an AXE

An 18-year-old man from Sheffield has been arrested after officers saw what they believed to be a drugs deal going on in Hull.

Plain clothes officers were walking along Coltman Street around 3pm yesterday Wednesday, December 12, when they saw a number of men in an alleyway.

The seized goods

Officers approached them and one of the men was arrested.

Sixty wraps of crack cocaine and heroin, over £1,000 in cash and an axe were seized.

The man is currently in custody on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a class A drug, possessing an offensive weapon, and money laundering.