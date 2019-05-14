 South Yorkshire duo admit falsely imprisoning and wounding woman

A man and woman from South Yorkshire have been told it is ‘very likely’ they will be sent to prison, after they admitted to false imprisonment and wounding with intent.

Gemma Muscroft, 32, of Hartington Road, Rotherham and Nathan Liversidge, 30, of no fixed abode pleaded guilty to offences of false imprisonment; wounding with intent and theft during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday.

Sheffield Crown Court.

The three offences were committed between February 20 and 23 this year, and were carried out against one woman.

Sentencing was adjourned until June 21 to allow for the preparation of pre-sentence reports.

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson QC, remanded Muscroft and Liversidge into custody, and told them it was ‘very likely’ they would both be sent to custody.

He said: “I expressly state: it is very likely you will be sent to custody.

“The only issue for me is what form of sentence, and how long it will be.”