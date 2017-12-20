Shock rise in crime revealed across the Isle of Axholme

Crime is on the up across the Isle and has risen sharply over the past four years, new figures have revealed.

Figures obtained by the Epworth Bells from Humberside Police show the hike, with 1,102 incidents recorded so far this year - up from 862 in 2014.

In 2015 there were 877 crimes recorded, and in 2016 there were 974.

During the last year, the most common crime was residential burglary, with 160 cases recorded.

There were 77 incidents of criminal damage, and 54 thefts from a vehicle. Fifty cases of assault with injury occurred across the Isle and 51 ‘domestic’ incidents, along with 19 cases of ‘public fear, alarm or distress’.

Two rapes of a female aged over 16 were included, and one of a female under 16. There were nine cases of sexual activity involving children under 16, five of whom were under 13.

There were 18 cases of harassment and three of ‘obscene publications’. Four cases of possession of controlled drugs and four of malicious communications were recorded. There were nine cases of arson ‘not endangering life’.

Residents are concerned about crime levels and Belton villagers are considering installing CCTV in a bid to increase security.

Belton parish councillor Dave Ripley said: “At a meeting of the parish council Mr Chris Woolass, supported by owners of businesses on the industrial estate, offered to the council a scheme in which CCTV would be installed at strategic positions in Belton which could be used to monitor potential security problems.

“This would be funded by parishioners and it was suggested that it was supported by the local police but this was later refuted. I am told that a reduced survey scheme is on the cards and a headquarters cabin site agreed.

“We have been advised that numerous officers will be employed next year. Hopefully a proportion will be allocated to the Isle which most residents feel is under manned.”

Isle MP Andrew Percy said: “I have been concerned about what seems to be a spike in crime in the Isle and have had numerous meetings with those in charge of policing locally to try to address this.

“I am delighted that senior officers have confirmed the Isle will shortly receive dedicated incident response officers again.”

“We have seen significant arrests in recent weeks and I hope the increased police presence out of Epworth Police station will allay resident concerns.”

A police spokesperson said: “In October Office of National Statistics figures reported Humberside has seen a 14 per cent increase in overall recorded crime, which matches the national average. The Isle of Axholme mirrors this trend showing an increase in crime.

“As with all rural locations crime has a major impact on the victim. It impacts their livelihood and ability to do business and can create a fear of crime in isolated locations with a feeling of being cut off from support. We have taken steps to address this.”

“We also continue to recruit new police officers and this will enable us to continue to improve response times to calls from more rural residents. We are appealing for people to call us if they see anything suspicious. Anyone with information that would help us to catch those responsible for crime on the Isle of Axholme should call us on 101 or alternatively via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.