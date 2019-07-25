Sheffield woman appears at court accused of drug dealing

Karen Johnson, 33, of Exeter Drive, Broomhall appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today, charged with possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, possession with intent to supply Class B drugs, and being concerned in the supply of Class A and B drugs.

The case was sent to Sheffield Crown Court.

Johnson was remanded into custody until her next court appearance there at a date yet to be fixed.

Officers from South Yorkshire Police’s Proactive Team carried out searches at a number of properties on Exeter Drive on Tuesday, July 23 as part of what the force describes as ‘work to disrupt suspected organised criminality and drug supply’.

Eight other people, six men aged 18, 24, 25, 26, 29 and 31, and two women aged 25 and 31, who were also arrested during the raids have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.