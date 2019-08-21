Sheffield teen appears at court charged with multiple drugs and weapons offences

Saif Ahmed, 18, is accused of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs, cocaine and MDMA, as well as possession with intent to supply cannabis.

Ahmed of Rushdale Road, Meersbrook is also accused of making offers to supply cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis and of possessing a lock knife and a blank calibre firing pistol.

All of the offences are alleged to have been committed in November 2017, when Ahmed was aged 16.

He appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court yesterday charged with the offences.

The case was sent to Sheffield Crown Court, and Ahmed was released on bail until his next scheduled appearance there on September 17 this year.